Muthangi: As many as 42 students and a teacher of Mahatma Jyothi Pule Residential School in Muthangi here in Telangana have tested positive for Covid-19.

There are a total of 491 students and 27 staff in the school situated in Sangareddy district. Covid-19 tests were conducted on 261 students and 27 staff members on Sunday, among whom the 43 were diagnosed with the virus. The rest of the students were being tested under the supervision of District Health Officer Gayatri Devi on Monday.

Pupils infected with the virus are kept under quarantine in the hostel and medical services are provided. Health officials said the students' health was stable.

Also read: Odisha: 25 students of govt school in Mayurbhanj test positive for COVID19

Another residential school at Wyra in Khammam district also reported that 27 students were infected with coronavirus.

Reportedly, the school conducted tests after a student who had gone home became ill and subsequently tested positive.

"All the students were tested and 27 were found to be infected with Covid. At first, 13 people tested positive, then another 14 people," a medical staff said. All those who were affected by the corona were sent home. Parents of other students also took their children home", Lakshmi, the principal of the school, said.

Educational institutions in the state have reopened on September 1 in view of the declining number of cases across the state.