Srinagar (J&K): A total of 42 militants have been killed so far in the first quarter of 2022 even as eight security personnel and as many civilians were killed during the same period, a top police official said on Friday. As per the police official, 58 people were killed in the valley till the end of March 2022. "A total of 23 killings have been reported in January, including one security force personnel, nine foreign militants and 13 local militants," he said. In February, 11 people comprising seven militants, three security forces personnel and one civilian were killed besides.

March witnessed the highest 24 killings including seven civilians and four security personnel, the police said, adding that two foreign and 11 local militants were also killed in the same month. Of the 42 militants killed in the first three months, 24 belonged to The Resistance Front (TRF), 13 to Jaish-e-Muhammad, two to Al-Badr and one to Hizbul. The other two have not been identified, the official added.

He furthered that the security forces have "started to make better use of their source networks" even as "militants at the same time have also expanded their hybrid network." The officer cited the example of a veiled woman hurling a petrol bomb in north Kashmir's Sopore who has now been arrested by the police. "Though she has been arrested, there are several others who are being monitored," the official said.

One or two women were also involved in the attack on a BJP worker in Nowgam. An investigation is underway and the network will be dismantled soon," he added.

