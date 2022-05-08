Chengalpattu(Tamil Nadu): In the last four days, 72 students and staff of Tamil Nadu’s Sathya Sai Medical College tested positive for Covid-19 among the 972 people whose sample was taken on the campus.

Tamil Nadu had reported 64 new cases on May 6. Out of these, 34 were reported in Chennai and Chengalpattu reported 16 cases. The total number of active cases in the state on May 6 was 474. India reported 3,805 new Covid-19 infections on Saturday (May 7), 7.3 per cent higher than yesterday, according to data shared by the Union Health Ministry. This brings the country’s cumulative caseload to 4,30,98,743. India's active caseload stands at 20,303. In the last 24 hours, active cases increased by 615.

