Shimla: Many rebel leaders have withdrawn their nominations and the rest are in the fray as Saturday was the last day of withdrawal of nominations for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections. In all, 412 candidates are left in the electoral fray. A total of 551 candidates had filed nominations, out of which 46 nominations have been rejected and 91 candidates withdrew their nominations. Therefore, 412 candidates will lock horns in the 68 Assembly constituencies after the withdrawal of nominations.

A maximum of 91 candidates are contesting in the Kangra district, 50 nominees from Shimla district, 67 candidates in the Mandi district, 32 in Solan, 29 in Sirmaur district, 29 in Bilaspur, 32 in Hamirpur, five in Kinnaur, three in Lahaul-Spiti, 24 in Chamba, 24 in Kullu, 26 in Una. A total of 412 candidates entered the battle of the ballot.