Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh): Police in Uttar Pradesh have recovered a whopping Rs 41 lakh after it raided the official residence of a government engineer in Pilibhit on Saturday.

According to the details available with ETV Bharat, the local police after getting a tip-off raided the government residence of PWD Junior engineer Mukesh Kumar and recovered Rs 41 lakh in cash. The engineer, according to sources, was not able to give a satisfactory explanation of the source of the money.

SHO Pilibhit police station said that "after receiving the information, the Flying Squad raided the residence of Junior Engineer Mukesh Kumar in the PWD guest house and recovered Rs 40,99,300 which is being deposited in the Government Treasury." "Legal action is being taken in the matter and interrogation is going on with the engineer," he said.

