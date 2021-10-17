Bengaluru: In a survey that was conducted across the city found out that there are 404 dilapidated buildings, which would pose a threat to lives. The survey report was submitted to the authorities concerned. A meeting was convened recently to discuss the rise in the incidents of dilapidated buildings collapse. The Revenue Minister and higher officials ordered the Zonal Commissioner to conduct a survey in all eight zones in the city within a fortnight.

In 2019, it was found that 185 buildings were reported to be in a dilapidated state. And now, 404 buildings are in danger, said an engineer, who was one of the members, who carried out the survey.

