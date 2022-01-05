Agartala: The All India Trinamool Congress on Wednesday held a Raj Bhawan Abhiyan in Agartala of Tripura demanding exemplary punishment to the accused men who had allegedly assaulted AITC leader Majibur Islam Majumder in August last year, resulting in his death on Wednesday morning.

The protesters, including Tripura AITC State Convenor Subal Bhowmik, were arrested by the state police. Speaking to the reporters, TMC leader Bhowmik said, "after battling for his life for over four months, Majibur passed away at Kolkata’s SSKM Hospital on Wednesday morning." He was allegedly beaten up by BJP goons on Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad Day on August 28, 2021. Majibur had suffered a cardiac arrest while being treated for his injuries.

He said that AITC leaders on Wednesday afternoon marched to the Raj Bhawan demanding swift action against the perpetrators of the attack and to submit a 15-point agenda, seeking action against the deteriorating law and order situation, rising unemployment, and deprivation of education and lack of proper health services in the state.

“The education system in Tripura is in shambles and there is no vision for the future of our young children. There is no health infrastructure too. Before coming to power, BJP had promised to fix all such issues, but nothing has happened. Instead, they are the ones engaging in routine arson and violence in the state,” Bhowmik claimed.

“Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya, however, declined to meet with the AITC representation. Unable to meet the governor, the AITC workers, were later forced to submit the memorandum to Apurba Krishna Chakraborty, under-secretary to the Governor”, he said.

No other state in the country, Bhowmik added, has seen such a scale of violence. “The ruling party BJP has been engaged in undemocratic acts. It routinely attacks Opposition leaders, party workers, intellectuals, and local citizens. It is ‘jungle raj’ in Tripura,” he added.

He also said that they got to know that the governor was unwell. “We could see the governor walking around yesterday. He doesn’t meet the Opposition. Hence, we are protesting here today. We need to fight for our rights,” Bhowmik said.

Later hundreds of AITC workers, including Subal Bhowmik, were arrested by the state police. The AITC workers were forcibly pushed into buses and removed from the protest site.

Speaking to the reporters, the Sub-division Police officer of New Capital Complex, Piya Madhuri Majumder said that the AITC leaders were asked to clear the site outside the Raj Bhavan, but they wanted to meet the governor. “We had to remove them from the site as it is a VIP area. Some 300-400 protesters have been arrested,” she said.