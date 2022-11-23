Madhepura (Bihar): Around 400 people fell ill after having food at a wedding ceremony in Bihar's Madhepura district on Monday Night. Later they were rushed to a nearby medical college and the district hospital where they are getting treated. A total of 2000 people were invited to the wedding ceremony.

Currently 35 patients are admitted to the emergency ward of Sadar Hospital, while 90 people have been admitted to Jannayak Karpoori Thakur Medical College Hospital. As the patient count was very high the hospital authorities struggled to accommodate the patients.

Late in the night at around 2 AM , Bihar's Education Minister and MLA Professor Chandrashekhar reached the hospital and took stock of the situation. He directed officials to investigate the case and take action against the shopkeeper who supplied the food items at the wedding ceremony.

The Education Minister also claimed that if the Jannayak Karpoori Thakur Medical College and Hospital, which was inaugurated by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in 2020 was not there, then it might have troubled hundreds of people.

"We have received the information that a large number of people have fallen ill because of food poisoning. Doctors are taking care of patients and adequate arrangements have been made for the better treatment of all the patients," said Neeraj Kumar, SDM

" It seems to be a case of food poisoning as there are symptoms like vomiting, diarrhoea, dizziness and fever are being observed among the patients. They are being treated appropriately. Condition of hospitalized patients is under control," said Dr KK Das.