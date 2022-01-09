New Delhi: At least 400 staff and security personnel working at Parliament have tested positive for COVID-19 in a span of two days (January 6-7) during random testing, according to media reports.

The news comes on the day Delhi recorded over 20,000 new Coronavirus cases, taking the national capital's positivity rate rose to 19.60 per cent.

The third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic across all states is being driven by the fast-spreading Omicron variant, official sources said on Saturday, citing the latest data.

As India continued to record over 1 lakh cases, India's daily positivity rate has shot up to 9.28 per cent and the weekly positivity rate is at 5.66 per cent