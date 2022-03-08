New Delhi: At least 400 Indian citizens are likely to be brought back home from war-torn Ukraine on Tuesday as part of 'Operation Ganga', the central government evacuation operation to bring back the stranded Indians who are taking refuge in neighboring countries of war-torn Ukraine. Civilian flights are expected to bring back 400 Indian nationals from Suceva, Romania.

"Two special civilian flights are expected to operate from Suceva, bringing in more than 400 Indians back home," said a statement by the Ministry of Civil Aviation. The evacuation operation is being overseen by Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is in Romanian capital Bucharest. Scindia is said to be constant touch with the stranded Indian community.

As per officials, more than 17,400 Indians have been brought back home as of Tuesday. A total of 1,314 Indians were airlifted on Monday by seven special civilian flights from neighboring countries of Ukraine. According to the statement of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, four special civilian flights landed in New Delhi on Monday, while two reached Mumbai. According to the ministry, a C-17 IAF flight with 201 Indians arrived on Monday evening. The Indian Air Force had earlier sent 10 flights to bring back 2,056 passengers as part of 'Operation Ganga'.