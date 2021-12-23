Coimbatore: A 40-year-old elephant was found dead in Coimbatore in Karamadai forest on Tuesday evening. Karamadai forest police officers, who were on patrolling duty, discovered the elephant carcass at Bhavani river bed and informed the higher authorities.

As soon as the information was received, top officials arrived at the spot and ordered a postmortem on the carcass. Forest range officer Manoharan said, "We will know the reason behind the elephant's death when the postmortem result come."