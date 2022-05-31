Haridwar (Uttarakhand): There was an influx of devotees at various ghats of Ganga, including Haridwar Har ki Pauri, on the occasion of 'Somvati Amavasya'. Around 40 lakh people have taken a holy dip in the holy city of Haridwar till 8 pm on Monday. The crowd has broken all records in taking the holy dip to mark the 'Somvati Amavasya' till date.

'Har ki Pauri' was flooded with devotees, who offered 'aarti' to the River Ganga and paid obeisance to Lord Shiva after taking the holy dip. After two-and-a-half years, such a large number of devotees have seen in Haridwar. From the roads to the Ganga Ghat and then to the mythical Brahmakund, only crowds were visible everywhere.

There was a large number of people seen taking the holy dip in the River Ganga on Monday at midnight at the mythical Brahmakund. By the time of 'Brahma Muhurta', the Ganga Ghat was packed with devotees. 'Somvati Amavasya' bath is considered to have special significance among Hindus.

Notably, the importance of the day increases further if it falls on Monday. This is the reason that devotees from far and wide want to take a holy dip in the Ganges on this day as 'Somvati Amavasya' is considered to have special significance. According to astrological calculations, when 'Amavasya' falls on Monday, then that day is called 'Somvati Amavasya'. On this day, bathing in the Ganga, chanting and charity have been given special importance.

Pandit Manoj Tripathi says that whenever a new moon falls on the day of Som Yukta i.e; on Monday, it is called 'Somvati Amavasya'. Amavasya bath is considered virtuous, those who offer prayers and offer donations in the memory of their ancestors will be blessed with wealth and food. The worship of 'Vat Savitri' on this day also has great importance. Women worship Vat Savitri on this day for the long life of their husbands and happiness in the house and they also observe fast to mark the occasion.