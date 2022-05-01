Rewa: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly raped a 4-year-old girl in Madhya Prades's Rewa. Police have arrested the accused in the case.

As per police officials, the minor was playing at the shop of her father and went to a nearby shoe shop while playing and the owner of the shop sexually assaulted her. The girl, who was disturbed by the ghastly incident, informed her family after which the family members lodged a complaint with the police.

The police swung into action and arrested the accused and sent him to jail.

Also read: Six-year-old raped in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area