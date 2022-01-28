Kothagudem(Telangana): Four agricultural workers, all women, were killed and several others injured when a coal truck hit a mini-goods vehicle at Tippanapalli village in Chanrugonda Mandal in the district on Friday.

The deceased who belonged to SC Colony in Sujatha Nagar Mandal drove in the goods vehicle to go to Chanrugonda to work in a chili field. A speeding coal truck hit the goods vehicle which led to the death of four women.

There were about 15 laborers driving in the vehicle when the incident occurred The deceased women were identified as Kathi Swathi (26), Kathi Sayamma (45), Akkirala Sujatha (46), and Gurram Lakshmi. The injured were taken to Kothagudem District Hospital for treatment.

The accident led to chaos in the village when the locals and relatives of the deceased women staged a dharna on the road to demand justice for the affected families.

Kothagudem DSP, Venkateshwara Babu, and several police officers rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control.

