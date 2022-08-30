Ibrahimpatnam (Telangana): Four women died after undergoing family planning operation at Inbrahimpatnam in Ranga Reddy district in past one week. The women fell ill after undergoing surgery. They were admitted to different private hospitals and died while receiving treatment.

On August 25, a special camp was held at the Government Civil Hospital in Ibrahimpatnam to conduct tubectomy operations. Over 34 people underwent surgery at the camp including the deceased. While two of them died Sunday, the remaining passed away on Monday.

Also Read: UP govt to gift condoms, contraceptives as ‘shagun’ to newly weds

Deputy Director of Family Welfare Department Ravinder Naik said that an investigation will be conducted into the deaths. After learning about the incident, he visited Ibrahimpatnam hospital and inquired about the condition of victims.

He said that only experienced doctors usually perform family planning operations. An investigation will be conducted and, based on this, a report will be submitted to the government. The deceased women have been identified as Mamatha, (25), Narsaipally; Sushma (26), Lavanya (25) and Meravath Mounika (25).