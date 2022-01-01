The skin care market has expanded a lot in the past few years and the products are not just female-specific anymore. As people are becoming more aware of their skin care requirements and exploring new products in order to obtain healthy glowing skin, there are many products available that they are not aware of.

Earlier, skin care routines included cleansing, toning and moisturising, but now there is also a vast range of serums, oils and gels. Beauty expert Savita Sharma, based in Indore says that what used to be a 3 step routine, now includes 10-12 steps. She further informed about some basic products that one can include in their daily skin care routine and here is what you need to know.

Face Serum

Face serums are in trend these days and there is a variety of them available in the market particular to the skin issues, such as for glowing skin, blemish-free skin, anti-aging, etc. Besides this, sheet masks containing serum are also very popular these days.

The basic ingredients used in serum include ceramides, glycerin, hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, glycolic acid, aloe vera and natural ingredients like vitamins C, K, E. These help in reducing skin problems and makes the skin healthy and glowing. It also provides moisture to the skin.

Many people feel that use of either of the two, that is moisturiser or serum, is sufficient, whereas both these products have their individual own benefits. Therefore, even if you are using a serum, do not skin on moisturiser. Moisturiser protects the skin, while serum penetrates and nourishes it and further reduces the effects of aging and gives a natural glow. Face serum should be used before applying moisturiser.

Face Gel

Be it for a facial or a normal skin care routine, gels are considered essential. Although aloe vera gel always gets the priority, there are many other types too available in the market today.

Gels are mainly water-based and contain elements like vitamins and minerals, salicylic acid, lignin and saponin which help in making the skin clear and toned. Gel can be used after doing a facial, after washing the face and before sleeping at night.

Face Essence

People are not much aware about face essence and most people confuse it with toner. Basically, the essence helps the skin in absorbing more nutrients from other products. For example, if it is used before serum, it helps the skin absorb the serum in a better way and enhances its benefits. Essence is mostly used after cleanser and toner and before the use of serum. According to beauty experts, essence is extremely beneficial for people with dry skin. Also, it is very helpful in winters, when the skin tends to get drier.

Face Oil

Nowadays, many types of face oils are available in the market, which is different from other greasy, normal oils. Face oils are very light on the skin and are absorbed by the skin easily. They provide nourishment to the skin and can also be used as a moisturizer. Many people also like to use its few drops combined with moisturizer, which is more beneficial for the skin. This way, moisture is retained by the skin and the skin becomes healthy.

