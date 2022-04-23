Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): Assailants killed five members of a family with a sharp-edged weapon at Shivrajpur village under Tharvai police station in Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh. Whereas, a critically injured woman was admitted to a hospital, said police.

The head of the family Rajkumar, his two daughters, granddaughter and daughter-in-law were killed by the miscreants, whereas Rajkumar's critically injured wife has been admitted to a hospital. After receiving the information, a police team rushed to the spot and started an investigation. The cause of the killings was yet to be ascertained, police said.