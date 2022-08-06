Rajouri: Four people suffered burn injuries following leakage from an LPG cylinder in a Government middle school at Draman Samote in Rajouri district on Saturday.

Official sources said that there was leakage in the cooking gas cylinder which sparked a fire, leading to injuries to a teacher, Mariem Begum, daughter of Abdul Latief, Shanaz Akhter Shokat Ali (cook), Shokat Ali, son of Abdul Hamid of Draman, and Saleema Akhter, wife of Mohammad Iqbal of Draman. The fire was later brought under control, they said.

Meanwhile, all the injured were referred to Community Health Centre Kandi, later they were shifted to GMC Rajouri for advanced treatment. Station House Officer Budhal Mustaj Ahmed confirmed that four people suffered injuries in the incident.