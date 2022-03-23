Berhampur: The Odisha Police on Wednesday informed that four members of a family have been murdered and one suffered injuries on Tuesday in a group clash near a fast food shop in Narendrapur chowk in Pittal village in the Ganjam district of Odisha. The Hinjilicut police arrived at the spot and launched an investigation. The police have detained three people.

Ganjam SP Brijesh Rai said, "The tension erupted in Hinjilicut after irate locals blocked Berhampur-Aska NH-59 near Pitala Chhak demanding immediate arrest of all the accused persons."

Abhimanyu Das, the inspector in charge of the Hinjili police station, said, "the two groups had the previous enmity in the village but the sudden provocation was due to lewd comments. The injured person is presently undergoing treatment at MKCG Medical College & Hospital in Berhampur."

The police informed that the four people were rushed to Hinjilicut Medical Center and later shifted to MKCG Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead by doctors. The deceased were identified as Raja Swain, Shambhu Swain, Sanjay Swain, and their cousin Chandan.

Further investigation on the matter is underway.

(With agency inputs)

