Dhar (MP): In a tragic accident, a family of four was killed after a bus rammed into their bike from behind while taking a turn at an intersection at the Dhamnod police station area of Dhar district on Sunday. The police rushed to the spot and identified the deceased as 40-year-old Devi Singh, Anita, 35, Chetna, 12, and Chintu, 7, all residents of Bikaner.

Rajkumar Yadav, station in charge of Dhamnod police station told media persons said that Devi Singh was heading to his village when a speeding bus rammed into their two-wheeler while taking a turn from the intersection in front of Bhati Dhaba leading to the death of Devi Singh, his wife, and one child on the spot while one child succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital.

Also read: One dead, three injured as car carrying 13 students overturns in Ajmer

The dead bodies have been sent for postmortem and their kin have been informed, he added. Yadav also said that the bus driver fled and later the bus was found crossing the Dhamnod Khalghat toll. Later in the day, the agitated villagers pelted stones at the bus parked at a Dhaba nearby and it was seized by the police. The police have commenced a probe into the accident and assured to nab the accused driver shortly.