Kottayam (Kerala): Four of a family including a six-month-old toddler had a miraculous escape after their car was accidentally driven into a stream mistaking it to be a road at Thiruvathukkal near here. Locals who heard the noise came to their rescue and found the car with the family floating through the stream on Thursday night.

"We found them banging on the window of the car seeking help. We used ropes and pulled the car to the bank," a local rescuer said. He also said since it was raining, the stream was overflowing and it would have been difficult for the driver to notice the presence of the water body. A few locals jumped into the stream and used a rope to pull it towards a nearby tree along the bank before rescuing the passengers.

The locals said no one including the toddler was injured and water did not enter inside the car as the windows were pulled up. By the time the police and the fire force could reach the spot, the locals had rescued the family.

"The family was traveling from Ernakulam to Thiruvalla. That was a risky journey they took especially after the authorities had issued many warnings. It seems like they accidentally drove into the stream as they were unable to make out between the road and the waterbody," said police.

The family comprising the toddler's mother, uncle, and grandmother was unavailable for comments. (With agency inputs)