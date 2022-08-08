New Delhi: A 15-year-old boy, who was born with dense cataracts in both eyes, is now leading a normal life after he underwent a surgery when he was just four-months-old. The crucial surgery was performed at the pediatric eye care centre at Vivekananda Mission Asram Netra Niramay Niketan (VMANNN) in West Bengal.

Ankush, now an aspiring engineer and cricket enthusiast, was brought to the clinic more than 14 years ago after his vision defects were observed. The eye care centre at VMANNN was established with Orbis support and equipped with essential equipment and pediatric anesthesia facilities. Since 1988, Orbis in India has been working closely with a network of 37 partner hospitals to treat and prevent avoidable blindness, especially among children, a statement by the hospital said.

"Performing cataract surgery on a child is not a miniature version of adult surgery. It requires specialised instrumentation, expertise and experience on part of the surgeon. It demands urgency of treatment along with far greater precision," noted Dr Rishi Raj Borah, Country Director for Orbis in India. There is also the risk of amblyopia, also known as lazy eye, if the surgery is delayed.

As Dr Asim Sil, Medical Director, VMANNN explained, "If the light does not enter the eye, the vision does not develop in a child. So, if the surgery is delayed and done at a later age, there is a high tendency that the brain has not learned how to see. Hence, such delayed surgery will not produce the desired result."

Dr Sil operated on one of Ankush's eyes first and operated on the other a few days later. The surgical team followed the usual practice for children younger than two years where the cataracts are removed without the implantation of intraocular lenses. Young Ankush was issued thick glasses that helped him see and move around easily like other children, he said.

The surgeons waited until Ankush was 3-years-old before the intraocular lenses were implanted. The eye care team at VMANNN continued to manage his situation as his sight continued to improve. At the age of 15, he excels in school and can read from a smartphone. "It was so heartening to see that he is able to throw a ball so high and catching it again and again without missing, this indicates that Ankush has perfect binocularity," the doctor added. (PTI)