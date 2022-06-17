Dholpur(Rajasthan): Bari Kotwali police has arrested seven accused including four minors for gangraping a minor girl in Rajasthan, Dholpur on Thursday. According to Bari Kotwali police, a minor boy took his minor girlfriend to his friend's house where six of his friends were already present.

The seven accused gang-raped her whilst one of the accused even shot a video of the rape. Later, he called the minor victim and threatened to make the video viral if she did not pay him money. However, based on a tipoff, the police arrested him before the video went viral. Superintendent of Police Narayan Singh Togas said, "the police received an audio clip of a person demanding money by threatening another person to make a video viral. Upon getting this audio clip, the cyber cell was immediately contacted to trace the culprit.

The cyber cell investigated the incident and traced the entire matter of gang rape. On June 14, a minor boy called his minor girlfriend to his friend's house in the Bari Kotwali police station area. Where seven accused had raped her in turns. Among them, an accused had also made a video of this incident. The accused was demanding Rs 1 lakh from other accomplices threatening to make the video viral."

Also Read: Rajasthan: Two men held for gangraping girl from their own village

The Bari Kotwali police identified the relatives of the minor girl and asked them to register an FIR. Taking prompt action on police advice, the family members of the minor girl registered an FIR against the accused. After this, a police team raided the respective locations and arrested seven accused. Police have started interrogating the accused who have admitted to making obscene videos of the minor to the police.

"All of their mobile phones have been confiscated. A video of rape has also been found in them. The video was made just to extort money from the others. After getting the minor girl's medical report from the Medical Board, a case of gang rape has been registered under the POCSO Act. All the accused are arrested and are being interrogated about the incident. Due to the prompt action of the police and the cyber cell a video getting viral was stopped at the right time," SP Togas added.