Lalitpur (Uttar Pradesh): In a tragic incident, four people were killed and 12 were injured on Sunday after a speeding truck rammed into their tractor near Kotwali Talbehat National Highway Bamhori intersection of Lalitpur.

The police rushed to the spot and sent the injured to Jhansi Medical College and the police identified the deceased as Panna Lal (42), Kishan (36), Nirpat (50), and Arti (35) all of were residents of Bamhorisar village. "The tractor was carrying laborers from Bamhorisar village to Talbehat to harvest crops. On the way, a truck head-on rammed into the tractor, four people died on the spot and their bodies have been sent for post-mortem," said a police official.