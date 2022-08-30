Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh): Two workers were killed when machinery fell and crushed them in an accident at Parry Sugars Refinery India Pvt Ltd at Wakalapudi Industrial Estate in Kakinada limits. The mishap took place on Monday when one Peruri Subrahmanyeshwara Rao (34), a resident of K. Gangavaram, and Ragam Prasad (31) of Gollaprolu died on the spot.

Two other workers Srinivasa Rao and Vinay Kumar escaped without suffering major injuries in the accident. The mishap took place in one of the units at the sugar refinery due to differences in vacuum pressure. Machinery on the fourth floor came off and fell into the first floor.

Subrahmanyeshwara Rao and Prasad, who were engaged in repairing machines, came under the fallen machinery. In a previous mishap at this same industry on August 19, two workers were killed and nine injured. Even before the higher authorities are yet to receive a report on that mishap, another accident took place now.

Allegations of lack of supervision and negligence are being made against the management. Radhakrishna, Deputy Chief Inspector of Factories Department, came and inspected. Kakinada Collector Kritika Shukla said that the industry has been ordered to be closed and further decisions will be taken after examining the reports submitted by the investigating officials.

Leaders of various parties and associations have raised concerns over the series of accidents at the industry. Opposition TDP has demanded a compensation of Rs 1.50 crore each to the families of the deceased.