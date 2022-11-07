Shri Ganga Nagar (Rajasthan): In an unfortunate incident, four people were killed while one sustained severe injuries in a horrific car accident here on Sunday, late in the night.

A police official said that a car crashed into a road divider in Anupgarh town when the group was returning from a birthday party. The bodies were extricated from the mangled remains of the car with the help of gas cutters, he added.

The deceased were identified as Jitendra (25), and Ankush (23), who were siblings along with Sahil Juneja (22) and Rohit (23). Wasim Akram is being treated at a hospital, police said The police, who rushed to the spot, have kept the four bodies in the mortuary of the government hospital. The police have also commenced a probe into the accident.