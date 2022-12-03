Almora(Uttarakhand): Four people including two women were killed when a car carrying members of a marriage party fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand's Almora district on Saturday, police said. Seven people from the groom's family were traveling in the car. The locals, police and SDRF rescued the injured.

Tehsildar Kuldeep Pandey said that the villagers had started the rescue even before the administration team arrived. The accident occurred on Sheraghad road killing the father of the bridegroom, Jayant Singh (65), the sister of the groom, Seema (36), sister-in-law of the groom, Ankita (32), and her 10-year-old son Samar on the spot said SDRF sub-inspector Rajesh Joshi adding that the bodies were sent to community health center Dhaulchina for post mortem.

Senior Superintendent of Police Pradeep Kumar Rai said Mangal Singh, brother of the groom, and relatives, Akshit Rautela, and Yogita sustained severe injuries and are being treated at Almora Base Hospital.

The police have started a probe into the matter, Rai added. The passengers, all residents of Doriyal and Kafliger villages, were returning from Berinag after attending a wedding ceremony, SDRF sub-inspector Joshi said.