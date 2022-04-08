Hyderabad: Four women laborers were killed and at least 14 others injured after a lorry hit an auto trolley carrying the laborers in Telangana's Hanumakonda district on Friday, police said. The collision took place near the Mandirapeta village in Shyampet Mandal of the district while the laborers from Pathipaka village were going to Mogullapalli to work in the chilies gardens.

Three persons were killed on the spot while the fourth succumbed while undergoing treatment at MGM Hospital in Warangal. Three of them were identified as Manjula (48), Vimala (50), and Renuka (48). The injured were admitted to MGM Hospital where the condition of two of them is stated to be critical.

Local MLA G. Venkatramana Reddy visited the hospital and called on the injured. He announced a compensation of Rs 75,000 each for the families of the deceased on behalf of the government and another Rs 25,000 each on his personal behalf. He also announced an assistance of Rs 10,000 each to the injured.

Parakala ACP Shivaramaiah said that police have registered a case into the incident and are checking the CCTV footage to get the details of the lorry which caused the accident.

