Chitradurga (Karnataka): Four people died on the spot and 10 others suffered severe injuries in a serial accident that took place on National Highway - 4 near Alur Cross in Chitradurga district on Monday.

According to police, an onion laden truck, en route to Bengaluru, turned turtle after one its tyres burst. As a result, the car coming from behind rammed into it. In an attempt to avoid collision, two other trucks overturned.

As a result, the traffic on the national highway halted for hours.

The deceased have been identified as Hanumappa Kalakappa Hunagundi (30), Gurappa Hugar (26), Ramesh (28), Prashanth Hatti (36), all from Gadag district. The injured have been shifted to Hiriyur Public Hospital. All the deceased are reportedly engaged in farming.

Superintendent of Police G. Radhika, DySP Roshar Zameer, Circle Inspector Shivakumar have visited the spot and instructed to clear the traffic jam on national highway.

The case has been registered and investigation is being carried by the Hiriyur City Police Station.

