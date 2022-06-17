Bapatla (Andhra Pradesh): A tragic incident took place at Nizampatnam beach in Andhra Pradesh's Bapatla district on Thursday after a family member's boat drowned leaving two children dead and two missing.

Police said the boat was suddenly hit by waves after which the four children fell into the sea and drowned. The rescue teams brought two to the shore while the other two are missing. Of the two rescued, one, identified as Fazia Sultana (12) was found floating on the sea, and the other Assad Ahmed Khan (10) was rescued in a critical condition. The missing were identified as Sheik Shahid (8) and Pathan Mahejabin (9).

Police said a family of about 40 members went on a picnic to the beach after attending a wedding in Tenali. A few of the family members are from Hyderabad in Telangana. The parents of the children are distraught as search operations are still on for the two missing children.