New Delhi: Four new Delhi High Court judges took oath of office on Monday, taking their total strength to 34. Chief Justice D N Patel administered the oath of office to Justices Neena Bansal Krishna, Dinesh Kumar Sharma, Anoop Kumar Mendiratta and Sudhir Kumar Jain, who were appointed as judges of the Delhi High Court on February 25.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at the court of Chief Justice in the presence of other high court judges and family members of the newly sworn-in judges and lawyers. The new appointments take the number of judges in the high court to 34 against the sanctioned strength of 60.

Justice Krishna was serving as the Principal District and Sessions Judge at Saket District Court here. Justice Sharma was the Principal District and Sessions Judge of Patiala House Court here and earlier he was the Registrar General of the Delhi High Court. Justice Mendiratta was serving as the Union Law Secretary in the Law Ministry and he was a sitting district judge when appointed law secretary.

Justice Jain was posted as the Principal District Sessions Judge cum Special Judge at Rouse Avenue Court here. The Supreme Court Collegium, in its meeting held on February 1, 2022, had approved the proposal for elevation of six judicial officers as judges in the Delhi High Court. Out of the six, the Centre has approved the names of four judges to be elevated as high court judges.

