New Delhi: As many as four persons of two families were injured after a portion of their balcony collapsed on Sunday night in the Anand Parbat area of the national capital. The injured were admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and they are said to be out of danger.

The injured have been identified as Faiz (15) and his elder brother Gulfam (23) of one family while Ashu (24) and his younger brother Ankit (17) belong to another family.

"The building was of 3 levels (G+2), of which the roof of the top floor had collapsed. Due to this, the parapet of the same floor came down injuring four people," the official said".

The official further informed that of the injured, Gulfam received injuries on his hands and hand while Faiz got a minor blow to his head. While 24-year-old Ashu injured her feet in the incident, Ankit had suffered injuries on his leg and face.

At least two fire tenders were rushed to the spot soon after getting the information. The investigation into the incident is underway.