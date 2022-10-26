Tezpur (Assam): In a major operation, Assam Rifles Troopers on Wednesday, apprehended four persons and recovered a huge cache of tactical and war-like stores near Niawthlang village of Siaha district in Mizoram. Acting on specific information, the troops of the Lunglei Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) carried out an operation against anti-national activities.

The team had specific information about the movement of tactical and war-like stores for insurgents based in Myanmar in four Kenbo bikes. The team intercepted and searched four Kenbo bikes at Niawthlang junction. While carrying out the search, the team recovered a large number of tactical and war-like stores.

The security personnel recovered war-like stores including 105 rounds of .22 Rifle bullets, 9000 air gun pellets, some mobile phones with sim cards, chargers, and earphones, besides international currency and materials including lead and potassium. The detained persons and seized items have been handed over to the Siaha Police station for further investigation and legal proceedings.