Portblair (Andaman and Nicobar Island): An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale hit Southeast of Portblair in the early hours of Monday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

According to NCS, the tremors of the earthquake had a depth of 16 kilometres and occurred at around 5.28 am.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 08-11-2021, 05:28:29 IST, Lat: 9.98 and Long: 93.82, Depth: 16 Km, Location: 218 km SE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar island," NCS tweeted.

Also read: 5.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Andaman and Nicobar Island