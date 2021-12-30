Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand): An earthquake of 4.1 magnitude struck Pithoragarh district post-midnight on Thursday but no damage has been reported.

The earthquake that occurred at 12.39 am had its epicentre at a depth of 10 km in Askot, District Disaster Management Officer Bhupendra Mahar said.

"No damage has been reported so far as the earthquake was of mild intensity," Mahar said.

More details are awaited.

PTI

Also read: 5.7-magnitude quake hits near Pyrgos, Greece