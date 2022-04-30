Hyderabad: Four people were killed while another was injured on Friday when the portico of a building collapsed in the temple town of Yadagirigutta in Yadadri-Bhongir district of Telangana, police said. The about 20-year-old building had a shop on the ground floor and a residence on the first floor, the police said.

Dasharatha(70), along with Sunchu Srinivas(38), his friends Tangellapalli Srinath(38), and Sunki Upender(39) were killed after the balcony collapsed while Giri(37) was critically injured in the incident and was shifted to Hyderabad for treatment. G Urban CI Janaki Reddy said the case has been registered and is being investigated.

Srinivas, Srinath, Upender who were killed in the incident, and Giri who was injured were friends. Srinath who was working in a private company had come to yadagirigutta to meet his friend Sunchu Srinivas as it was a weekend.

The portico came crashing on the four sitting under it. They died on the spot. The one injured was taken to a hospital, they said, adding they suspected poor quality of the construction to be the cause of the incident.

On Friday, Telangana governor, Tamilisai Soundararajan expressed her condolences over the incident and conveyed her deepest sympathies to the families of the deceased. Government officials were ordered to provide better treatment to the injured.