Gonda: At least four persons were killed and 25 others were injured after a pickup van overturned here in Uttar Pradesh on Monday morning. The incident took place near Gonda Tarabganj police station Ranipur hill. The injured were admitted to the district hospital where the condition of 15 persons was stated to be critical.

The van was full of devotees hailing from Gangwal in Uttar Pradesh, who were going to Prayagraj. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives. He also directed officers to provide all possible help to the injured.