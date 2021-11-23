Munger: Four, including three students, died and six were injured after a speeding truck hit an overcrowded auto-rickshaw on NH 333 at Munger in Bihar on Tuesday.

An angry mob set the truck on fire, which caused a ruckus at the Gangata Haveli Kharagpur Junction, where the accident happened. The truck driver and his aide fled from the scene, an eye witness said. According to him, the students were going towards Kharagpur for tuition. They belonged to Chandanpura and Raypura villages of Gangta region.

Meanwhile, Rakesh Kumar, Sub Divisional Police Officer of Haveli Kharagpur, said, "We have not been able to spot out the exact reason behind the accident. The truck and the auto-rickshaw collided from the opposite direction. Police personnel from the Gangta police station are working on the case."

The police admitted all the injured at the primary health care centre with the help of local residents. Among the injured, two were in critical condition who had to be shifted out to other hospitals.