Aizawl: At least four people including a woman were killed and 18 others injured after an oil tanker met with an accident and exploded in Mizoram’s Aizawl district. The incident happened Saturday night near the Tuirial airfield, the police said Sunday.

Aizawl District Superintendent of Police C. Lalruaia said that a Champhai-bound oil tanker carrying over 20,000 liters of petrol met with an accident on Saturday night near the Tuirial airfield and caught fire. Local people including the victims were trying to collect the petrol leaking from the oil tanker immediately after the accident.

"Four people were charred to death and the number of injured could be at least 18 as they are admitted in different hospitals and we are trying to collect more details," Lalruaia told a news agency. Another police official said that five of the injured are stated to be critical in the Synod Hospital in Aizawl. A taxi and two bikes were damaged in the incident, the official said. (With agency inputs)