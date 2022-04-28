Dhule: In a major development, Dhule police on Thursday seized a large stockpile of weapons. Police have seized 90 swords and a dagger from an SUV in Maharashtra’s Dhule district and arrested four people in this connection, an official said on Thursday.

A police team intercepted a vehicle after chasing it on Wednesday near Songir Phata in the Shirpur area while it was heading towards Dhule city, located over 300 km from Mumbai, he said. During a search, the police found 90 swords and a dagger inside the SUV in which four persons were traveling, Dhule Superintendent of Police Pravinkumar Patil said.

The police arrested four persons – Mohammed Sharif Mohammed Shafique (35), Shaikh Iliyas Shaikh Latif (32), Saiyad Naim Saiyad Rahim (29), and Kapil Dabhade (35), all residents of Jalna district, he said.

An FIR was registered against the accused at Songir police station under Section 4/25 of the Indian Arms Act and Section 184, 239/177 of the Motor Vehicles Act. A preliminary investigation revealed that the accused was carrying the swords from Chittorgarh to Jalna.

Earlier, District Superintendent of Police Praveen Kumar Patil, Upper Superintendent of Police Prashant Bachhav, Divisional Deputy Superintendent of Police Pradip Mairale, Songir Police Station Inspector of Police Chandrakant Patil reached the spot and ordered further investigation.

(With agency inputs)

