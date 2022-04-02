Hapur (Uttar Pradesh): Four armed bike-borne miscreants on Friday stopped at a grocery store in Hapur in a bid to loot it. However, when their attempts were foiled by the store owner and his son, they shot the duo and issued death threats. The miscreants had also stabbed the shop owner prior to fleeing away from the spot. The incident took place near the Kheda Gate adjoining the National Highway of Pilkhuwa Kotwali area of ​​Hapur.

As per reports, the father and son have been admitted to a private hospital in Ghaziabad and their condition is said to be critical. Following the incident, police were informed and all the local traders gathered at the spot. The locals expressed their fear and panic after gunshots were fired in the area. The injured have been identified as grocery store owner Rajiv and his son Prince.

According to Hapur SP Deepak Bhukar," the grocery trader Rajiv was closing the shop with the help of his son when four armed miscreants reached the spot and started firing. First, the miscreants fired shots at Rajiv. In order to save his father, Prince stood in front of him and was shot in his head. Also, enraged by the fact that their bid to loot the store had been foiled, they stabbed the owner."

After carrying out the incident, the miscreants fled from the spot, firing shots in the air and issuing death threats. Following the incident, hundreds of traders gathered at the spot. SP Hapur Deepak Bhukar and other top officials reached the spot with the forensic teams and are probing the whole matter. "It is not yet clear as to whether the attack was due to old enmity or robbery, but the police investigation is underway," the Hapur SP said.