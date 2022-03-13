Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday arrested four ‘active associates’ affiliated with the Jaish-e-Muhammad outfit in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Police have claimed in a statement that “During the investigation of a case, it was established that four youth were actively associated with the JeM outfit providing logistic, transportation and other facilities for the commission of militant acts,”

The accused have been identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Rather, Naseer Ahmad Malik, Rayees Ahmad Sheikh, and Yawar Rashid Ganai.

On Saturday, the police had killed two militants belonging to the banned outfit JeM during an operation at Chewa Kallan and captured one militant alive. Investigation of both cases is underway, police officials added.