Kannur: The CPM has re-elected veteran leader Sitaram Yechury as general secretary for the 3rd term. Yechury was re-elected to the top post at the 23rd congress of the CPM in Kannur in which the party also elected a 17-member politburo and 85-member central committee. The 22nd Congress of the CPM also had as many members in its politburo.

For the first time, the CPM has given representation to a Dalit in the politburo through Dr. Ramachandra Dome from Bengal. Yechury had recently hinted at a Dalit representation saying the party was aware of the under-representation of women in the PB and the lack of a Dalit leader. Yechury became CPM general secretary to succeed Prakash Karat at the 21st party congress in Visakhapattanam in 2015.

In 2018, Yechury became the general secretary for the second time. CPM allows three terms for one person. Due to age restrictions-S Ramachandran Pillai, Hannun Mulla, and Biman Basu have been excluded.

Also read: CPM to support Samajwadi Party in UP polls: Sitaram Yechury