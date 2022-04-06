New Delhi: A total of 390 deaths in police custody have taken place in the last three years, Minister of State (MoS), Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. According to the statistics provided by the Minister, the highest number of custodial deaths took place in Gujarat (53), followed by Maharashtra (46) and Madhya Pradesh ( 30). Rai sourced his reply from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

The custodial deaths took place from April 1, 2019, to March 31, 2022. "The Ministry of Home Affairs and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issue advisories from time to time to ensure the protection of human rights," stated Rai in a written reply to a question on the steps taken by the Union Government to prevent custodial deaths. He pointed out that as per NHRC guidelines "every death in custody, police or judicial, natural or otherwise," has to be reported within 24 hours of its occurrence.

"If an enquiry by the Commission discloses negligence by a public servant, the Commission recommends to authorities of Central/State governments for initiation of disciplinary proceedings/ prosecution against the erring public servants. Action against the erring public servant is to be taken by the respective authorities as per extant rules, procedures, etc," stated Rai.

Also read: 5,221 cases registered for deaths in judicial custody from 2018-21: MHA