New Delhi: As many as 386 cases of acid attacks on women were registered from 2018 to 2020 and a total of 62 persons were convicted in the period, the Government informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. The information was shared by the Minister of State (MoS), Home Affairs, Ajay Kumar Mishra in a written reply.

"As per data published by the National Crime Records Bureau, a total of 131, 150 and 105 cases were registered in 2018, 2019 and 2020 respectively for acid attacks on women. A total of 28, 16, and 18 persons were convicted in the year 2018, 2019, and 2020 respectively," stated Mishra. As for the sale and possession of acids and coercive chemicals despite the existing regulations on it, the MoS stated in terms of the Poisons Act, 1919, States and Union Territories regulate the possession and sale of acids.

Also read: India exported military hardware worth Rs 42,499 cr since 2018-19: Govt

He further said that data is not maintained centrally on the sale of acids and corrosive chemicals. "The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has circulated the Model Poisons Rules to all States/Union Territories for notifying the same to regulate the sale of acid in respective State/Union Territories," stated Mishra.