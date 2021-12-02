Bengaluru: 38-year-old Sukhmeet Singh, with a height of 176 cm, weighing 235 kg and having a BMI of 76, recently fell inside his home in Bangalore and was forced to crawl to the door to get help. After a successful surgery at a Bangalore hospital, however, he was able to come around and is on his way to further recovery.

Singh was unable to walk due to his stature and required six people to carry him in a blanket to Manipal Hospital on Miller Road.

The Orthopedician, upon seeing Singh's x-ray results, decided that it did not reveal anything substantial and advised the latter to go for an MRI scan. This turned out to be a problem, however, as because of his weight Singh didn’t fit into the machine.

At this point, the team of doctors reportedly decided that he needed to lose weight in order for his condition to be improved.

The case was transferred to Dr G Moinoddin, a Bariatric surgeon in the same hospital.

Singh at the time weighed a total of 235 kg, suffered from Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) and required a BIPAP machine to sleep and breathe. He also suffered from cellulitis in his left leg, resulting in him being unable to stand or walk.

Upon observing the conditions, Dr Moinoddin suggested that Singh goes for bariatric and metabolic surgery.

Before the surgery, he further underwent 10 days of optimisation to get prepared for the procedure and to avoid post-operative complications.

Discharged within three days post-surgery

Singh was discharged within three days of the surgery and lost a total weight of about 34 kg in the hospital.

As per reports, his situation improved considerably as he was able to walk the same evening post-surgery, and has come off the BIPAP machine. His cellulitis, too, has improved.