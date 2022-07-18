Nagpur(Maharastra): At least 38 students of a private school in Nagpur city in the Jaitala area of Maharastra tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday. Nagpur district on Sunday reported 262 fresh covid cases in a single day. According to reports, in 262 cases, 162 cases were from the city and 100 cases from the rural areas.

In the last 24 hours, 1,964 people tested positive in the city. It has been revealed that the cases have increased up to 13.34 percent. As per test results, 38 students have been found infected with the coronavirus. 818 cases tested positive from the city and 403 from the rural areas. 1,193 patients are in home isolation in the city and 28 are undergoing treatment in the hospital. Nagpur district has 1,221 active cases.