Telangana: In all, 120 students reached Telangana from Ukraine on Friday and with this, a total number of 377 students have been repatriated till date. Officials welcomed students, who arrived at the Shamshabad International Airport, and then they were dropped at their houses in vehicles provided by the government.

Minister for Education Sabitha Indra reddy spoke to two students over the phone, who were trapped in Ukraine. She instilled courage in them and assured them that she will try to bring them home as soon as possible from Ukraine. The daughter and son of Masiuddin, a resident of Shaheen Nagar in Jalpally municipality of Hyderabad, were hiding in bunkers at Kharkiv in Ukraine during Russia's war with Ukraine. She said that the Central and State governments would strive to bring them home.

Anwesh, who hails from Kamareddy, Bhavani, a native of Jagtial district, Tapaswi of Khammam, who have been studying medicine in Ukraine, have been rescued and brought home safely.

