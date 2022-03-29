Mandsaur(Madhya Pradesh): India's largest 37-quintal bell made of 'ashtadhatu '(8 metals) was installed in the temple of Ashtamukhi Lord Pashupatinath in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur on Tuesday. The temple authorities are making preparations as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan will soon inaugurate the Maha ghanta (the bell) in the Pashupati temple.

The expenditure of the bell is said to be Rs 36 lakh. It was constructed by a team of 10 artisans. The figures of Lord Pashupatinath have been carved on it. Earlier a clock of 1635 Kg was installed in Ratangarh Mataji temple in Datia in the state. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will also inaugurate the Maha ghanta during the Prana Pratishtha in the Sahastra Shivling temple.

President of Shri Krishna Kamdhenu Sanstha, Dinesh Nagar, said: "When I went to visit the temple, I did not see any bell inside it. I got the idea of ​​setting up India's biggest bell in the temple. I campaigned for this Mahaghanta back in 2017. We started the campaign. Around 25 quintals of copper-brass donation were made at a cost of about Rs 36 lakh. Devotees also donated utensils made for the construction of Maha Ghanta."

