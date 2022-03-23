New Delhi: A total of 3608 persons have died in the country due to consumption of spurious liquor from 2018 to 2020, Minister of State (MoS), Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai said in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. According to the data provided by the Minister in a written reply while 1365 persons have died in 2018, there were 1296 such deaths in 2019 and in 2020 the figure stood at 947.

Madhya Pradesh occupied the top slot in 2018 with 410 deaths due to consumption of spurious liquor, followed by Karnataka (218), Haryana (162), and Punjab (159). As for 2019, Karnataka recorded the highest number of such deaths (268), followed by Punjab (191) and Madhya Pradesh (190). Jharkhand and Chattisgarh recorded 115 deaths each during the year. Madhya Pradesh topped the chart with 214 such deaths in 2020. It was followed by Jharkhand (139) and Punjab (133).

"The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued advisories to States and UTs, from time to time, to maintain law and order and to ensure that any person who takes law into his/her own hand is punished promptly as per law," stated Rai. "Further, ‘Police’ and ‘Public Order’ are State subjects under the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution of India and State governments are responsible for the prevention, detection, and investigation of crimes and for prosecuting the criminals through their law enforcement agencies," he added. He also pointed out that "as per entry 8 in List-II (State List) of the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution, the production, manufacture, possession, transport, purchase, and sale of liquor is a State subject."

Also read:Bihar: At least 19 dead after consuming spurious liquor